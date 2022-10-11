World Cup worry for Argentina as Di María exits Juve game

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Argentina has another injury concern ahead of the World Cup after Ángel Di María exited Juventus’ Champions League game at Maccabi Haifa. Di María was running for a ball in the first half when he pulled up grasping the back of his right thigh and wincing in pain. It comes days after fellow Argentina international Paulo Dybala was injured while playing for Roma. Argentina opens the World Cup against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22 and also faces Mexico and Poland in Group C.

