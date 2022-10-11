Without Haaland, 10-man Man City held 0-0 by FC Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Manchester City juggernaut has ground to a halt in the unlikeliest of places. Danish struggler FC Copenhagen became the first team to stop City from scoring this season as a Champions League group match overshadowed by early video-review decisions ended in a 0-0 draw. One of those VAR calls resulted in a red card for City left back Sergio Gomez in the 30th minute for pulling back Hákon Arnar Haraldsson as the last man. City midfielder Rodri had a goal disallowed and Riyad Mahrez had a penalty saved after more interventions by VAR. City would have secured a place in the last 16 with a win.

