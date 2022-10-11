Verona fires Cioffi after 4 straight losses in Serie A

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Hellas Verona has fired coach Gabriele Cioffi after four straight losses in Serie A left the club in the relegation zone. Verona did not name a replacement but local reports suggest that Diego López is the leading candidate. Verona has just one win and five points through nine rounds and is 18th after a top-10 finish last season under Ivan Jurić who then left for Torino. Cioffi had a contract through next season. Verona visits defending champion AC Milan on Sunday.

