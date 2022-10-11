UAE man banned from cricket for 14 years for match fixing
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A domestic player from the United Arab Emirates has been banned from all cricket for 14 years after being found guilty of match-fixing relating to an international series in 2019 and a Twenty20 franchise tournament in Canada the same year. The International Cricket Council says its Anti-Corruption Tribunal found Mehardeep Chhayakar guilty of seven charges. It follows bans imposed on two former UAE national team players who admitted breaches of the sport’s anti-corruption code in relation to approaches from Chhavakar. The charges involve matches in the UAE’s series against Zimbabwe in April 2019 and the Global T20 tournament in Canada.