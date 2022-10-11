Switzerland beats Wales to advance to 2023 Women’s World Cup

ZURICH (AP) — Switzerland is going to the 2023 Women’s World Cup after beating Wales 2-1 in a playoff. Substitute Fabienne Humm sealed it with a goal in stoppage time at the end of extra time. Portugal also won its playoff in extra time 4-1 against an Iceland team reduced to 10 players. Portugal had to wait for the later playoff to see if its Women’s World Cup debut was assured. Scotland is hosting Ireland. Two playoff winners go to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. The third goes to a 10-team intercontinental playoffs round in February.

