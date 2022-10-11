Spain blanks US; Americans hadn’t lost 2 straight since ’17

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Spain has beaten the U.S. women’s national team 2-0. It was the first time since March 2017 that the U.S. lost two games in a row. Laia Codina had the first goal for Spain in the 39th minute. Esther González added a goal in the 72nd. Both teams are preparing for next summer’s World Cup, and the United States has won the last two World Cups. Both teams also have been rocked by scandals, with Spain missing some of their best players because of it.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.