Rockets far from contention, but excited about young talent

HOUSTON (AP) — From the outside looking in, it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel for a Houston Rockets team that finished with the NBA’s worst record for the past two seasons. But inside the organization optimism abounds as those last-place finishes have allowed Houston to stockpile talent as the Rockets build for the future. Jalen Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, is certain this rebuild will lead to success in the future.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.