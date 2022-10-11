Rays disappointed, not discouraged by early postseason exit
By FRED GOODALL
AP Sports Writer
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays say they’re confident they’re built for long-term success, and that persistence and commitment to developing young talent will be rewarded with a championship. Eventually. That’s despite back-to-back early postseason exits. President of baseball operations Erik Neander points to a starting pitching rotation that, if healthy, could be lethal. The Rays also locked in pitcher Tyler Glasnow with a two-year, $30.35 million contract extension in the summer. They also have young shortstop Wander Franco for several years.