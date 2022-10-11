Penn St QB Clifford healthy, content ahead of Michigan game
By TRAVIS JOHNSON
Associated Press
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is feeling good ahead of tenth-ranked Penn State’s game against No. 4 Michigan this weekend. The Nittany Lions are coming off of a bye week, and Clifford was able to relax and prepared. The Wolverines currently have the country’s fifth-best scoring defense and are fueled by their pass rush. Penn State coach James Franklin says the sixth-year quarterback has been building up to moments and opportunities like Saturday’s Big Ten East showdown.