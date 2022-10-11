Ole Miss’ Mingo has record performance a year after injury

Ole Miss’ Jonathan Mingo is coming off of the biggest game of his career. He broke the receiving record set by current New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore by getting 247 yards against Vanderbilt. It was the most yards of any FBS player in a game this season and vaulted Mingo into the Southeastern Conference lead with 507 yards entering Saturday’s game with Auburn. Mingo has battled injury in his career and been overshadowed by 1,000-yard receivers Moore and Dontario Drummond. Now, he’s among the elites for No. 9 Ole Miss.

