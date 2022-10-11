Offseason changes shift Utah Jazz from contender to underdog

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz front office has hit the reset button and dismantled the roster following another first-round exit from the NBA playoffs. Quin Snyder stepped down as head coach after eight seasons. Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Royce O’Neale were traded as Utah stockpiled emerging players and future draft picks in their place. All these moves left the Jazz leaning on an assortment of unproven talent and first-year head coach Will Hardy heading into a new season.

