No. 4 Clemson getting healthy, more comfortable on defense

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 4 Clemson is finally getting healthy on defense. That should be a major problem for the Tigers’ opponents the second half of the season. Injured defensive end Xavier Thomas played for the first time this season last week and had two sacks and a quarterback pressure in just six snaps. Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee plans to play this week after missing the past two games due to a kidney infection. And starters in the secondary in cornerback Sheridan Jones and safety Tyler Venables both will play Saturday night when Clemson heads to Florida State.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.