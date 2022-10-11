Mbappé scores as reports swirl; City, Madrid advance in CL

ROME (AP) — Kylian Mbappé continues to score goals for Paris Saint-Germain whether he’s happy or not. On the same day when reports emerged that Mbappé is frustrated at PSG and wants to leave during the January transfer window, the France striker converted a penalty in a 1-1 draw with Benfica. It was Mbappé’s record 31st goal for PSG in the competition to pass Edinson Cavani for the club record. Manchester City and Real Madrid secured spots in the last 16 of the Champions League despite being held to draws by FC Copenhagen and Shakhtar Donetsk, respectively.

