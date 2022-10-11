LeMahieu, Effross left off Yankees’ division series roster

NEW YORK (AP) — Former batting champion DJ LeMahieu was left off the New York Yankees’ American League Division Series roster against Cleveland. He was unable to overcome a toe injury that slowed him late in the season. Reliever Scott Effross, rookie infielder Oswald Peraza and outfielder Andrew Benintendi also were left off the 26-man roster. But the Yankees do have Matt Carpenter, rookie Oswaldo Cabrera and speedy outfielder Tim Locastro. Cleveland planned to add right-handers Aaron Civale and Cody Morris. The Guardians dropped left-hander Kirk McCarty and right-hander Nick Sandlin, who strained his pitching shoulder Saturday.

