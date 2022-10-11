Hornets awaiting MRI on LaMelo Ball’s injured left ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets say All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball will have an MRI on his injured left ankle. Ball left the Hornets’ last game with what the team called a left ankle sprain after his foot was stepped on by Washington’s Anthony Gill as he was driving toward the basket. Ball collapsed to the floor and remained there for several minutes before getting up, limping to the foul line and shooting two free throws. He then exited the game and headed to the locker room. Hornets coach Steve Clifford says Ball will not travel with the team to Philadelphia for Wednesday’s preseason finale.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.