Football, dramas lead Nielsen’s weekly top 20 list

NEW YORK (AP) — As is traditional in the fall, NBC’s Sunday night football telecast dominated the weekly television rankings, in this case a game between Cincinnati and Baltimore. Pro football programming held down the top five places in the Nielsen company’s list, and CBS’ telecast of the Texas A&M-Alabama game in college football on Saturday night ranked high. CBS’ venerable newsmagazine “60 Minutes” was the most popular non-football program. The top television rankings were otherwise dominated by procedural dramas, particularly CBS’ “FBI” series and NBC’s “Chicago” series of shows on Wednesday night. CBS’ Friday dramas, “Blue Bloods” and “Fire Country,” had the season debuts last week.

