England’s resources at right back tested ahead of World Cup

England’s resources at right back are being tested ahead of the World Cup. Reece James was forced off with a right knee injury in the second half of Chelsea’s 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League. Hours earlier Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out for two weeks by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp because of an ankle injury sustained in a Premier League game at Arsenal on Sunday. Kyle Walker is another option at right back and he underwent groin surgery last week to leave his World Cup ambitions in the balance. England opens its World Cup campaign on Nov. 21 against Iran.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.