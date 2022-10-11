Celtic fined for anti-monarchy fan sign in Champions League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Scottish champion Celtic has been fined $14,600 by UEFA because fans displayed an anti-monarchy banner at a Champions League game days after the death of Queen Elizabeth. A slogan with an expletive about the British crown was shown in Warsaw during Celtic’s 1-1 draw with Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk. Celtic has historic links to the republican movement in Ireland and many fans traditionally oppose the British monarchy. UEFA says the provocative banner was a “message not fit for a sports event.” UEFA also fined Red Star Belgrade, Malmo and Viktoria Plzeň for misconduct by fans.

