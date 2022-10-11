Capitals’ Hagelin has surgery on eve of NHL opening night

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Washington Capitals winger Carl Hagelin is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on his chronically injured left hip. The veteran Swede has not played since taking an errant stick to the eye in practice March 1. He took part in some informal summer workouts. But Hagelin was not on the ice for the start of training camp. The Capitals start the season Wednesday without Hagelin, center Nicklas Backstrom and right winger Tom Wilson. Young forward Aliaksei Protas will fill one of those holes on opening night against the Boston Bruins.

