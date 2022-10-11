Brewers’ Stearns: Hader trade hurt team more than expected

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns acknowledged the trade of four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader affected the team more than he expected at the time he made the deal. The Brewers were 57-45 and owned a three-game lead in the NL Central on Aug. 1 when they traded Hader to the San Diego Padres for pitchers Taylor Rogers and Dinelson Lamet, pitching prospect Robert Gasser and outfield prospect Esteury Ruiz. The Brewers went 29-31 the rest of the way and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

