USA Gymnastics expands mental health services for athletes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — USA Gymnastics is expanding its mental health coverage for athletes and coaches. The organization will provide financial assistance for up to eight visits a year to mental health providers for eligible national team members across all disciplines. The new plan also allows for four visits to mental health providers for eligible coaches. USA Gymnastics will reimburse athletes/coaches up to $125 per visit. Coaches and athletes may use whatever health care provider they would like if the provider has “appropriate training and licensure in sport psychology or mental health.” Funding for the program was provided in part by the organization’s sponsorship deal with apparel provider GK Elite.

