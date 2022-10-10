Red Bull guilty of ‘minor’ budget cap violation, FIA says

PARIS (AP) — Formula One team Red Bull breached budget regulations last season. The series′ governing body says it is guilty of “minor” overspending. The FIA announced the results of its investigation into whether F1 teams violated last season’s spending regulations. Last year, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title on the last lap of the last race. Verstappen clinched his second straight title on Sunday at the Japanese Grand Prix. The FIA says Red Bull is “considered to be in procedural and minor overspend breaches of the financial regulations” in 2021 and any sanctions will be announced at a later date.

