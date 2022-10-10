Qatar hires 3rd cruise ship as floating hotel for World Cup

GENEVA (AP) — A third cruise ship has been hired by World Cup organizers in Qatar to operate as a soccer fan hotel docked in Doha Port. It will add much-needed rooms for the tournament. Geneva-based MSC Cruises announced the agreement only six weeks before the World Cup is scheduled to start on Nov. 20. MSC signed a two-ship deal in 2019 with Qatar’s government. Qatar does not have hotel capacity for all teams, workers, volunteers and fans at the World Cup. Listed prices for the Opera start from $470 per person per night during the group stage.

