Lyon coach Laurent Blanc already in crisis mode on Day 1
LYON, France (AP) — Lyon coach Laurent Blanc was already in crisis management mode on his first day in charge at the French club. Blanc was appointed Sunday as the replacement for Peter Bozs following Lyon’s poor start to the season. Blanc met with his players on Monday to instill a sense of urgency to right the ship before the World Cup starts in November. He says the first goal is to get a maximum of points before the World Cup break. Hen then plans to use the break to work more in-depth with his players.