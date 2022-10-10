Lionel Messi ruled out of PSG match against Benfica

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League match against Benfica on Tuesday because of a minor leg injury. Messi sat out PSG’s goalless draw at Reims in the French league over the weekend because of the pain in one of his calves. Messi had first felt the discomfort in his leg toward the end of the 1-1 draw at Benfica last week when the teams first met in Group H. Messi scored the opening goal of that game. PSG says Messi is not yet ready to play.

