Kante still has hamstring problems ahead of World Cup

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has suffered a fresh setback in his fight to shake off his latest hamstring injury. The France midfielder did not travel to Italy on Monday ahead of Chelsea’s match against AC Milan in the Champions League after having what manager Graham Potter said was a “reaction in training.” Kante has been out of action since Aug. 14 when he sustained a hamstring problem in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the English Premier League. The 31-year-old World Cup winner has been beset by hamstring and knee trouble in the last few years and might be a fitness doubt for France’s title defense in Qatar next month.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.