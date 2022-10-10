Johnson has $30 million year and growing in LIV Golf

Dustin Johnson already is assured of a $30 million year with Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Johnson finished out of the top 10 for the first time in six events last week in Bangkok. But because Branden Grace had to withdraw because of injury, Johnson is assured of claiming the points race. He has a 42-point lead over Grace. Johnson has won about $12.7 million in earnings, with $3 million of that coming from the team competition. Winning the season points title comes with an $18 million bonus. Johnson still has two events left this year.

