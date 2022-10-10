FIFA reveals sites for World Cup fan viewing parties

ZURICH (AP) — Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro and Dubai Harbour in the United Arab Emirates are among six locations worldwide revealed by FIFA to hold fan festivals during the World Cup in Qatar. Mexico City’s Plaza de la República, Anhangabaú Valley in Sao Paulo and downtown nightclub venues in London and Seoul also will host official game viewing parties and music events. They are co-organized by FIFA and World Cup sponsor and beer manufacturer AB InBev. FIFA says events will be restricted to consumers of legal drinking age.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.