FIFA reveals sites for World Cup fan viewing parties
ZURICH (AP) — Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro and Dubai Harbour in the United Arab Emirates are among six locations worldwide revealed by FIFA to hold fan festivals during the World Cup in Qatar. Mexico City’s Plaza de la República, Anhangabaú Valley in Sao Paulo and downtown nightclub venues in London and Seoul also will host official game viewing parties and music events. They are co-organized by FIFA and World Cup sponsor and beer manufacturer AB InBev. FIFA says events will be restricted to consumers of legal drinking age.