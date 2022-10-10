England willing to be penalized for World Cup armband

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England is prepared to face FIFA punishment by wearing the “OneLove” anti-discrimination armband at the World Cup. Ten European nations have committed to promote inclusion and campaign against discrimination this season. Eight of them have qualified for Qatar. FIFA is coming under pressure to allow the captains for each of those teams to wear an armband with a rainbow heart design at the tournament that kicks off next month.

