Dolphins need to address defensive issues amid 2-game skid

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins defense has failed to force the pressure and resulting takeaways that fueled the team’s surge late last season. The Dolphins have one interception this season, and none since Week 1. During a two-game sid, they’ve struggled to get key stops and been beaten on several big plays. Depth issues at corner are part of the reason Miami ranks among the league’s worst in passing defense. The Dolphins were without their best two cornerbacks Sunday in Byron Jones and Xavien Howard.

