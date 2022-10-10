Braves sign rookie Strider to $75 million, 6-year contract

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves made another investment in their future by signing rookie right-hander Spencer Strider to a $75 million, six-year contract. The move came one day before the Braves open their NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Less than two months ago, the Braves signed another rookie, outfielder Michael Harris II, to a $72 million, eight-year deal. Strider’s contract includes a $22 million club option for 2029 with a $5 million buyout. Strider opened the season as a reliever but then solidified Atlanta’s rotation, helping the Braves win their fifth consecutive NL East title.

