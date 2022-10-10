Auxerre apologizes for coach’s middle finger gesture

PARIS (AP) — French league club Auxerre has issued an apology for its coach’s behavior after Jean-Marc Furlan made a rude hand gesture toward opposing fans during a match. Furlan was sent off deep in added time during Auxerre’s 2-1 loss at Clermont on Sunday. Furlan said he made the gesture after spectators insulted him. In its statement released Monday, Auxerre said Furlan’s “inappropriate attitude” does not correspond to the club’s values “of respect and fair play.”

