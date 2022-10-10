Atlético reaches deal with Barcelona to keep Griezmann

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid has reached a deal with Barcelona to sign forward Antoine Griezmann on a permanent transfer. That frees the France international to play more minutes with the Madrid club. Atlético says Griezmann signed a contract with the club until June 2026. He was in the final season of his two-year loan from Barcelona. The Catalan club says it will receive $19.4 million plus variables that could reach another $3.8 million. The teams had been in a contractual dispute that was keeping the 31-year-old forward from playing many minutes. Atlético has been using the forward only after the 60-minute mark in most matches.

