Yankees without Chapman for ALDS; reliever missed workout

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been dropped from the team’s American League Division Series roster because he missed Friday’s workout. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says the former All-Star closer was in Miami rather than at Yankee Stadium and did not provide an acceptable excuse. Boone also says disciplinary action is possible. The Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians in the best-of-five series that starts Tuesday. Boone also says Matt Carpenter likely will be on New York’s roster after recovering from a broken foot.

