Udinese recovers from 2 goals down to draw against Atalanta

MILAN (AP) — Udinese has recovered from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Serie A leader Atalanta to continue its impressive start to the season. Nehuén Pérez and Gerard Deulofeu cancelled out goals from Luis Muriel and Ademola Lookman to allow Udinese to rescue a point and move level with defending champion AC Milan and Napoli in the Serie A table. They are a point behind Atalanta but Napoli plays at lowly Cremonese later. Also, Monza made it a hat trick of victories with a 2-0 win over Spezia to propel it up to midtable.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.