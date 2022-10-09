Tom Brady throws for 351 yards, Bucs beat Falcons 21-15

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 351 yards and a touchdown, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers end a two-game losing streak with a 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady completed 35 of 52 passes without an interception, avoiding his first three-game losing streak since 2002, when he was with the New England Patriots. Leonard Fournette scored two TDs for the Bucs on a 1-yard run and a 1-yard reception. A boy ran onto the field after Fournette’s first TD and was tackled hard by a security guard at the opposite end of the field. Police said there would be no charges and no arrest was made.

