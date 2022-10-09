Stevenson, Patriots’ D back Zappe in 29-0 win over Lions
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Rookie Bailey Zappe threw a touchdown pass in his first career start, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a career-high 161 yards, and the New England Patriots overwhelmed the Detroit Lions 29-0. Kyle Dugger returned a fumble 59 yards for a touchdown for the Patriots as the defense and ground game gave Zappe plenty of support. The rookie completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards with Mac Jones out for the second straight week with an ankle injury and backup Brian Hoyer on injured reserve following a concussion. Matt Judon had a pair of sacks for New England, which held Detroit’s top-ranked offense without a touchdown for the first time this season.