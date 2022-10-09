Seahawks running back Penny has ‘bad’ lower left leg injury

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says running back Rashaad Peny has a “bad” lower left leg injury that would make it “very tough to get him back.” Carroll says he wants to await more medical imaging and a precise diagnosis before getting more specific. But Carroll says the injury breaks his heart because of Penny’s recent emergence. Penny was injured while being knocked out of bounds by defensive end Marcus Davenport and linebacker Kaden Ellis at the end of a 6-yard run early in the third quarter. He was taken from the sideline on a cart. The injury comes just a week after Penny gained 151 yards in a victory at Detroit.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.