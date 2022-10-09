Rutgers fires coordinator Sean Gleeson as offense struggles

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers has fired offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, two days after the team’s third straight Big Ten loss. Head coach Greg Schiano announced the move, which comes following the sixth game of Gleeson’s third season with the Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten). The Rutgers offense has struggled this season. The team ranks No. 108 in total offense, No. 104 in scoring offense and No. 118 in team passing efficiency. Rutgers lost to Nebraska 14-13 on Friday night, mustering 85 total yards and no points in the second half.

