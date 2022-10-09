RSL secures playoff spot with 3-1 win over the Timbers

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jefferson Savarino scored early and Real Salt Lake went on to secure a spot in the MLS playoffs with a 3-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday. Rubio Mendez and Bode Hidalgo also scored for Salt Lake, which had not won a match since Aug. 31. RSL had just three victories in its last 16 games. The Timbers, rocked by scandal in the past week, needed a victory or draw over Salt Lake to make the playoffs. With the loss, Portland was eliminated.

