Rare loss in final for Swiatek as Krejcikova wins in Ostrava

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Iga Swiatek has lost in a final for the first time in three years as Barbora Krejcikova claimed her second title in successive weeks at the Agel Open. Home favorite Krejcikova rallied from a set down to win the final 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Krejcikova hit her seventh ace to convert her sixth match point. The Czech prevailed in 3 hours, 16 minutes on an indoor hard-court in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava. It was her first victory over top-ranked Swiatek after two defeats. It was only the second loss for Swiatek in her 12 career finals. She was previously beaten by Polona Hercog in her debut final in Lugano in 2019.

