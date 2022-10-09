Rahm joins hero Ballesteros as 3-time Spanish Open winner

MADRID (AP) — Jon Rahm is finally a three-time winner of the Spanish Open and has matched the feat of Spain great Seve Ballesteros. Rahm raised his putter and gave a hard fist pump after making his second birdie in a row to close out a remarkable 9-under round of 62 for a six-shot win at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. He finished at 25 under for the week to better his own tournament record from 2019 by three shots. Matthieu Pavon of France was second after a 6-under 65 in the final round.

