Pickett shows fire, Steelers defense sags in 38-3 loss

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett showed he could take some licks in making his NFL starting debut. Unfortunately, the injury-depleted Steelers sagged in a 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Pickett was unafraid in getting in the face of Buffalo’s Shaq Lawson after believing the defensive tackle tried to take out his knee in the final minutes. Whatever spark the Steelers hoped to get from Pickett was undermined in a game where they fell behind 31-3 by halftime. Pickett finished with 327 yards passing and an interception in overseeing an offense that came away with three points in four trips inside the Buffalo 20.

