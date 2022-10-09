Palace rallies to beat Leeds after Aaronson showcases skills

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace came from a goal down to win 2-1 at home to Leeds in the Premier League. Leeds went ahead after Brenden Aaronson showcased the dribbling skills that are making him an exciting addition to the U.S. team for the upcoming World Cup. Aaronson skipped away from one Palace player, drove between two more, then cut inside past another before shooting against the post. Pascal Struijk converted the rebound to put Leeds ahead in the 10th minute at Selhurst Park. Odsonne Édouard equalized in the 24th and Eberechi Eze scored the winner in the 76th. It was only a second win of the season for Palace.

