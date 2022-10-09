Not rushing top prospects to NHL is becoming a popular path

Montreal’s Juraj Slafkovsky could be the second consecutive No. 1 pick not to start in the NHL after no one had done that in 15 years. But not rushing top prospects is becoming a popular path. Cale Makar has blossomed into arguably the league’s defenseman and was playoff MVP in helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup after spending an extra year in college. Buffalo’s Owen Power and Seattle’s Matty Beniers could be next. They’re among the favorites for rookie of the year honors following a head start in the NHL last season and a stint at the Olympics.

