Monaco beats Montpellier 2-0 in French league

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Breel Embolo and Myron Boadu scored as fifth-place Monaco stretched its winning streak to five games to move within two points of the top three spots in the French league with a 2-0 victory over mid-table Montpellier on Sunday. The 10th round ends later Sunday with Brest vs. Lorient, Angers vs. Strasbourg, Nice vs. Troyes, Clermont vs. Auxerre, Rennes vs, Nantes, and Lille vs. Lens. Leader Paris Saint-Germain drew with Reims 0-0 on Saturday to extend its lead over Marseille to three points.

