Manoel scores in each half, Red Bulls top Charlotte 2-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Elias Manoel scored a goal in each half and the New York Red Bulls closed out the regular season with a 2-0 victory over FC Charlotte. The Red Bulls (16-11-8), who snapped a two-game skid, entered the match having already qualified for the playoffs for a 13th straight season. New York matched Seattle’s record streak. The Sounders’ run was ended this season. Manoel staked New York to a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute and added an insurance goal 10 minutes into the second half. It was Manoel’s first two goals of the season.

