Lions’ offense crashes to surface in shutout by Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Detroit Lions came into New England with the NFL’s top scoring offense. A week after putting up a season-high 45 points in their overtime loss to Seattle, the Lions were blanked 29-0 by the New England Patriots. Detroit was shut out for the first time since 2020, and this was its worst such loss since falling 35-0 to the St. Louis Rams in 2001. The Lions now have a bye and will hope their offense gets healthier during the break. Detroit was missing running back D’Andre Swift and receiver D.J. Chark.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.