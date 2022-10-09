Kipruto, Chepngetich win 2022 Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (AP) — Kenyan runners Benson Kipruto and Ruth Chepngetich have won the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Kipruto finished in 2:04:24. He was 25 seconds ahead of the 2021 winner, Seifu Tura Abdiwak of Ethiopia. John Korir of Kenya was third. Chepngetich was the top woman for the second consecutive year, finishing in 2:14:18. Emily Sisson finished second and set a record for an American woman at 2:18:29. Vivian Jerono Kiplagat of Kenya came in third. More than 40,000 runners competed in the 26.2-mile event.

