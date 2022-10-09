Jags’ Lawrence fails to respond from worst game, worst pick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence came to Jacksonville as a generational quarterback prospect. He’s starting to look like another first-round mistake by the Jaguars. One week after a five-turnover performance at Philadelphia, Lawrence delivered another stinker in a 13-6 loss to Houston. The former Clemson star and the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft showed little resilience from last week’s game or the worst interception of his young career. He says “this one stings.” Lawrence has eight touchdown passes and eight turnovers in five games. But the Jaguars insist they remain confident in Lawrence.

